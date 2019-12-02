Anna and Mursel are, for some reason, still on the march down the aisle on 90 Day Fiancé. Despite days of tension, the Sunday, Dec. 1 episode featured them making wedding favors—bottles of honey, lest you forget they're both beekeepers—and an altar—a honeycomb design, again, beekeepers—and wedding dress shopping.

But Anna is still, well, not sure about this whole thing. As she explained it, she's worried that the two are just using the language barrier as an excuse to not work on their issues. Mursel said he thinks it's fine that they don't talk about their issues and called her children spoiled. They were definitely communicating…about two separate issues.

During the episode, Anna said she's unsure if she wants to get married because he doesn't listen to her, yet she still went wedding dress shopping and found a gown. Although while in the dress, she told her friend that nothing is going right, yet she's still moving forward.

Meanwhile...