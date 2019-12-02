Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 6:12 AM
This love is so adorable!
On Sunday night, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo showed everyone what lovers do during their Lakers date night. The longtime couple, who share daughters Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 20 months, sat courtside as they watched their favorite team face off against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. In between all of the fanfare and action on the court, Adam and Behati made time for a little PDA moment.
Looking cool and casual, the Victoria's Secret model gave the Maroon 5 frontman a sweet kiss on the forehead as they cheered on the Lakers. It appears that Adam has ditched his cornrows and sported his take on a mohawk. Keeping things rock-and-roll, the former Voice judge wore a vintage Rolling Stones tee and black jeans. For her part, Behati wore an all-black ensemble, comprised of an oversized sweater and black jeans, and tied her hair back in a trendy high ponytail.
This adorable date night comes months after the parents of two celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. To commemorate the milestone year, Adam and Behati jetted off to Cabo in July, which is also where they tied the knot in 2014.
"They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well," a source told E! News back in July. "They love Cabo and it's a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax."
"This time is no different," the insider continued. "They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other every where they go."
Behati also rang in their fifth anniversary on Instagram by posting a series of cute pictures with the "Memories" singer. "Best 5 years! @adamlevine," she captioned one photo. For her second post, she wrote, "5 years baby @adamlevine," which featured a candid shot of the two having a steamy makeout moment.
