Louis Van Amstel took to Instagram in late November to open up about an incident at his son Daniel's school.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro said a substitute teacher asked his son's class what they were thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Well, Daniel—and I got choked up when he said it—he is thankful that he's finally being adopted by his two dads," van Amstel, who is finalizing the adoption of the 11-year-old child, said in a video. "The substitute teacher was giving her very clear opinion about two men is wrong; homosexuality is wrong. Yeah, you can imagine that set us off, and we are not letting this go."

He then said he was "so proud" of the school for its response.

"Not only did they let go of the teacher, they said this woman is never going to teach in this school ever again," he added, noting the teacher was escorted out of the building.