Pete Davidson's fans don't think this is a laughing matter.

The Saturday Night Live star is making his fans sign a $1 million non-disclosure agreement before they see his comedy shows, multiple outlets are reporting. And because we live in the age of the internet, one fan who was eager to see his performance in San Francisco before Thanksgiving, showed her Facebook followers screenshots of what the alleged documents entailed.

"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a non disclosure agreement. In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking," the attendee began her detailed post.

"It also authorizes them to confiscate (including seize & destroy the contents of) any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs," she continued.