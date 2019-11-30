Don't mess with Tex... Liam Payne.

The former One Direction member wasn't feeling that Southern hospitality when he got into a heated argument at a Texas bar on Friday night. According to TMZ, who obtained video of the incident, the 26-year-old star was seen shouting at people, including a bouncer, at a San Antonio venue called the Silver Fox.

The publication reports a bouncer (or possibly several bouncers) wouldn't let him and his girlfriend, Maya Henry, who is 19-years-old and underage, into the venue.

In the video, the 26-year-old star is seen walking out of the bar with dirt or mud covered on his white button-down shirt and several people can be seen trying to hold him back. However, at one point, he approaches a bouncer and gets in his face.

"Don't f--king push me again," Liam can be heard telling a bouncer in the video. "I swear to God I'll lay your ass out."