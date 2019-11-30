Pat Sajak looks like he's having some lighthearted fun as he heals from his emergency surgery.

The Wheel of Fortune host showed his pride for the Washington Capitals, as he was spotted attending the hockey game on Friday night. The 73-year-old star was joined by his daughter, Maggie, for the special occasion.

For the game, the father-daughter duo also rocked their team's gear with Pat sporting a black baseball cap and red jacket with the Capitals logo. His daughter also donned their colors, wearing an off-white sweater and red pants.

Prior to the game on Friday, the Wheel of Fortune host enjoyed Thanksgiving with his nearest and dearest. He even took to Twitter to share a funny post about his gathering.

"At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics ("Who votes for more cranberries?"), gender issues ("Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?") and climate change ("That oven is making it warm in here!")," he cheekily wrote. "Hope you're having a good one, too!"