Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to spread some holiday cheer for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations during Christmas.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up with the British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off to bring us A Berry Royal Christmas special—which will be about a lot more than just cooking (but you will see the couple trying their hand at some dishes and special recipes). Set to premiere on BBC One on Dec. 16, Mary Berry will be joined by the Duke and Duchess to go on a number of royal visits to.
The trio will visit a number of charities close to Prince William and Kate's heart.
The official Instagram account for the royal couple posted several pictures of what the public can expect from A Berry Royal Christmas. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," the Instagram caption read.
Further, Mary will join Kate behind the scenes to learn more about her "commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children."
The 84-year-old food writer will also join Prince William to visit The Passage organization—London's largest voluntary sector resource center for homeless people—which has "helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource center, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services."
Kate and Mary will then visit the UK's first dry set up by Action Not Addiction "to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction."
The trio will also meet recipients whose lives have been completely changed by the help and support of these charities.
Lastly, the Duke, Duchess and Mary—along with some special guests including Nadiya Hussain—will host a Christmas party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organizations who will be working tirelessly over the holiday season.
During the Christmas special, we'll also hear Prince William open up about how his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles have inspired him to continue to use his platform and influence for good and give back to the communities that need it the most.
"Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable," Prince William says when asked where his motivation for his charity work comes from. "My father set up the Prince's Trust. He's involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and as you said Aids and other charities, and I think I've grown up in a household which has been very much a case of, 'Well, we're very lucky—you must give back.'"
Prince William goes on to say: "And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, int he days when it was a man's world. it was very difficult for her to... make a difference. And so she's done it. In her own unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service."
Further, the Duke emphasized that he gets a lot out of helping others. "I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around."
