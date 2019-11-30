Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Return to Japan for a Thanksgiving Family Trip

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 2:16 PM

Welcome back to Japan, Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids and Kourtney Kardashian and her family recently traveled to Tokyo, one of their favorite cities, to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

The group hit up Tokyo's district of Asakusa, where they went shopping and sightseeing and enjoyed family meals, an eyewitness told E! News. Kanye also spent time shopping for clothes and shoes with Kourtney's eldest son Mason, 9.

Kim also met with journalism students at Monash University's Tokyo Journalism Field School and the adults also visited a nearby children's playground and a park with the kids. The group also visited the teamLab Planets digital art museum, where they enjoyed the slides and the kids watched their hand-drawn pictures come to life as animations.

"Kourtney was taking pictures everywhere and really enjoying the scenery," the eyewitness said. "They all seem to love Tokyo and can't get enough of the culture. The kids had a great time and they all loved their holiday there."

During the trip, Kim posted on Instagram a video of her and son Saint West, who is almost 4, having fun with a spider filter.

See more pics of the family's fun trip to Tokyo:

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Time to Play

Chicago West poses for a pic at a playground in Tokyo.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

There's a Smile!

Chicago West is a natural in front of the camera.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

The 3 Disicks

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's kids Mason DisickPenelope Disick and Reign Disick make an entrance.

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

So Many Lights

The group explores the TeamLab Planets digital art museum.

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Fun Times

The group has fun on the slides at the TeamLab Planets digital art museum.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Wheeeee!

Chicago West is loving the slides.

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Turning Art...

North West's drawing gets scanned...

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

...into Animation

...and comes to life!

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Good Job, North West

Saint West admires his sister's handiwork.

Kourtney Kardashian, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Night Swimming

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a late-night dip.

Kim, Kanye and the eldest two of their four kids, North West, 6, and Saint, had visited Tokyo this past summer. The couple also ventured there last year, and almost two years ago, Kim, Kourtney and a then-pregnant Khloe Kardashian traveled there for a girls' trip.

Khloe celebrated Thanksgiving back in California, with daughter True Thompson, sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, and sister Kendall Jenner at mom Kris Jenner's house in the Palm Springs area. The group also spent the evening of Black Friday at a casino, where Kylie hung out with ex Travis Scott.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

