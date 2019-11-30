by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 2:16 PM
Welcome back to Japan, Kardashians!
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids and Kourtney Kardashian and her family recently traveled to Tokyo, one of their favorite cities, to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.
The group hit up Tokyo's district of Asakusa, where they went shopping and sightseeing and enjoyed family meals, an eyewitness told E! News. Kanye also spent time shopping for clothes and shoes with Kourtney's eldest son Mason, 9.
Kim also met with journalism students at Monash University's Tokyo Journalism Field School and the adults also visited a nearby children's playground and a park with the kids. The group also visited the teamLab Planets digital art museum, where they enjoyed the slides and the kids watched their hand-drawn pictures come to life as animations.
"Kourtney was taking pictures everywhere and really enjoying the scenery," the eyewitness said. "They all seem to love Tokyo and can't get enough of the culture. The kids had a great time and they all loved their holiday there."
During the trip, Kim posted on Instagram a video of her and son Saint West, who is almost 4, having fun with a spider filter.
Chicago West poses for a pic at a playground in Tokyo.
Chicago West is a natural in front of the camera.
Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick make an entrance.
The group explores the TeamLab Planets digital art museum.
The group has fun on the slides at the TeamLab Planets digital art museum.
Chicago West is loving the slides.
North West's drawing gets scanned...
...and comes to life!
Saint West admires his sister's handiwork.
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a late-night dip.
Kim, Kanye and the eldest two of their four kids, North West, 6, and Saint, had visited Tokyo this past summer. The couple also ventured there last year, and almost two years ago, Kim, Kourtney and a then-pregnant Khloe Kardashian traveled there for a girls' trip.
Khloe celebrated Thanksgiving back in California, with daughter True Thompson, sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, and sister Kendall Jenner at mom Kris Jenner's house in the Palm Springs area. The group also spent the evening of Black Friday at a casino, where Kylie hung out with ex Travis Scott.
