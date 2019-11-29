Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response to "Funny" Pregnancy Rumors

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hailey Bieber is not pregnant, OK?
The model, who has been spending time in Miami this week with husband Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to shut down pregnancy rumors. While in the Florida city, Hailey, 23, and Justin, 25, were spotted hanging out at the pool, while also enjoying some food and drinks together. Hailey, who recently celebrated her birthday, also spent time doing a photo-shoot at the beach in Miami.
Along with photos of the couple at the pool and the beach together, another picture surfaced online of the duo walking, with Hailey's hand placed over her stomach. This picture led social media to theorize, just based on hand placement alone, about a possible pregnancy.
After learning of the speculation, however, Hailey took to social media to respond to the rumors.
"The internet is funny!!" Hailey wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."
It was just last week that Justin hinted at his desire for kids in his birthday tribute to wife Hailey.
"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!" Justin wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the couple's South Carolina wedding. "The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way [heart eye emojis] next season BABIES."
The "Baby" singer has also hinted at wanting to start a family multiple times over the last year. Remember back in October when Justin posted a video of a dad sharing a sweet moment with a baby? The superstar wrote alongside the video, "This is something I look forward to," adding a smiley face.
But, it sounds like that's not happening just yet, as Hailey post makes it clear she's not pregnant.
It's been two months since Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony. While the duo first wed in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, they decided to have a ceremony with family and friends a year later. This time, Hailey and Justin were surrounded by their loved ones in a lavish wedding in South Carolina.
