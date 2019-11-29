Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are quickly hitting one relationship milestone after another.

Just one month after confirming their budding romance in September, the duo made their relationship Instagram official with a snap from their date at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. They followed that up with their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November. Plus, she served as his plus-one to brother J.D. Scott's wedding. And now, for their latest: They're dropping the "L" word—publicly!

To celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Property Brothers star took to Instagram to share his gratitude for his family—including brothers Drew Scott and J.D.—friends, pets and, of course, Zooey.

"I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," the HGTV star wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo."