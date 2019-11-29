Instagram/Jonathan Scott
by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 12:47 PM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are quickly hitting one relationship milestone after another.
Just one month after confirming their budding romance in September, the duo made their relationship Instagram official with a snap from their date at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. They followed that up with their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November. Plus, she served as his plus-one to brother J.D. Scott's wedding. And now, for their latest: They're dropping the "L" word—publicly!
To celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Property Brothers star took to Instagram to share his gratitude for his family—including brothers Drew Scott and J.D.—friends, pets and, of course, Zooey.
"I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," the HGTV star wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo."
The new couple first met with filming James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" series and instantly hit it off.
"They like each other a lot," a source told E! News at the time. "She seems excited about him and that it's new and fun. They have a lot in common and it has surprised her that they have so many things to talk about."
The New Girl alum's romance with the reality star follows her split from husband Jonathan Pechenik, who she shares kids Elise, 4, and Charlie, 2, with.
"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News in September. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."
