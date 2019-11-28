See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2019

Celebrities are going ham this Thanksgiving.

Bad puns aside, it looks like the biggest and brightest stars are celebrating the holidays with a bang. From Bella Hadid baking goodies to Donatella Versace showing off her festive kicks to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham enjoying some much-needed family time, this year is one for the books.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today," the Versace designer shared on Instagram, alongside a glamorous photo of her showing off her fluffy turkey slippers. "You see... I don't always wear high heels!!"

Noted.

Additionally, fellow fashion icon and former Spice Girls member took to social media to share the holiday spirit. "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today," she captioned her family picture. "Kisses from us all."

However, Jennifer Aniston's Friendsgiving celebration made everyone envious, especially since she made a special Mexican dish for her pal and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel. "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she cheekily shared on Instagram.