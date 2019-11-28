Ciara, Lea Michele and More Stars at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 10:24 AM

It's that time of year, when celebrities gather around for a morning of fun.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially kicked off bright and early in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28. As expected, many attendees braved the cold weather and strong winds but that didn't keep people from having a fun and festive morning.

Along with the larger-than-life balloons and floats, the parade was chock-full of famous guests and stellar performances. 

Kelly Rowland, Billy Porter and Lea Michele were just a few celebrities who gave everyone chills when they began singing into the microphone. Idina Menzel also stole the show when she began belting out Christmas tunes.

"That was so much fun! Thank you @Macys," she tweeted after the parade was over. "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!"

Moreover, the Black Eyed Peas and TLC duo, T-Boz and Chilli, made everyone's heart stop when they began belting out their iconic songs.

To see who celebrated the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Ashanti

The legendary singer looks like a winter wonderland with her all-white ensemble at the parade.

Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer serves lewks and vocals at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday morning.

Ciara

Wearing a coat with her name slapped on the back, the legendary star brings fashion and flair to the parade.

Lea Michele

Michele gives everyone chills after performing a Christmas tune.

Ozuna

The "Adicto" singer makes hearts melt with his stellar performance.

TLC

The dynamic duo shuts down the parade after singing their iconic song, "No Scrubs."

Billy Porter

Naturally, the Pose star makes a grand entrance on Thursday morning with his fabulous ensemble and even more fabulous performance.

Idina Menzel

The Frozen star brings the heat to the parade with her killer vocals.

Black Eyed Peas

The beloved group makes a splash at the annual celebration, especially when someone watching the parade from the window is seen dancing to their tunes.

Deborah Gibson

Gibson adds fun and whimsy to the parade with her colorful fashion and even more amazing singing skills.

Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host looks like he's having a ball at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

NCT 127

The K-Pop group steals the show on Thursday after they break out in dance and perform.

