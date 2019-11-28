by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Nov. 28, 2019 8:26 AM
'Tis the season to celebrate loved ones!
On Thursday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took to Instagram on their joint royal account to wish their 9.9 million followers a happy thanksgiving. "WISHING you a VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING from OUR FAMILY to YOURS," the heartwarming message read.
Aside from the fact that the Duchess of Sussex is keeping an American tradition alive in her household, it also marks baby Archie Harrison's first Thanksgiving.
While it's not exactly clear where the family of three is spending the holiday—it was rumored they would travel to the U.S. and spend time with Meghan's mom—the couple is certainly enjoying their break from royal duties.
Last month, The Sunday Times reported the pair would take a six-week break for "family time." It seems their down time will last up until the Christmas holiday. Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to skip Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas festivities.
That's right, the family of three won't be attending Sandringham this year.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson said earlier this month. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."
"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," the statement read.
Of course, Christmas will also mark a special one for the family and their 7-month-old son.
"As it's Archie's first Christmas, they want it to be super special," an insider told Us Weekly about the pair's decision to spend time in California. "It'll be just Doria and the three of them. The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They're making their family their No. 1 priority right now."
