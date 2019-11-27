Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Netflix
Ready to get a little creeped out before you settle in for a Thanksgiving feast?
We're now less than a month away from the return of You, the Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama that has the whole world confused about our love of Penn Badgley.
In the new season, Joe has moved to Los Angeles in an effort to escape his New York troubles (he murdered his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend and her best friend, and then found out the ex-girlfriend he thought he murdered was still alive, you know), and while he will always be an LA-hating New Yorker at heart, he's trying to make the city into some sort of home.
Ahead of the post-Christmas release of season two, Netflix has been releasing new photos and creepy little tidbits on the show's Twitter page. It posted a new pic of Joe (Badgley) and Ellie (Jenna Ortega), with the caption: "A reminder to protect @JennaOrtega at all costs," which now has us very worried for Jenna Ortega/Ellie. We were already worried for any person in Joe's world, but now we're more worried.
We also just got a first look at Chris D'Elia's comedian character Henderson, who showrunner Sera Gamble describes as an "uberfamous comedian and known good guy," who appears to be at a party.
Who wants a first peek at @chrisdelia as uberfamous comedian and known good guy Henderson in season 2 of #YouNetflix, raise your hand? Okay, cool, here you go. Season drops 12/26 on #YouNetflix. pic.twitter.com/QCavLJxQ6P— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) November 27, 2019
We'll be over here soaking up every morsel about the second season until it finally drops, and here's everything we know so far, as well as all the new photos for season two.
Lifetime
Season two is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell.
What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He's gonna hate it, and that's going to be fun. In fact, where the vibe of season one was very much dependent on New York, the vibe of season two is sort of based on how much New Yorkers hate LA.
Netflix
"There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," EP Sera Gamble told TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."
Netflix
Since Beck is...indisposed, Joe will now be setting his sights on a girl named Love Quinn, played by Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti.
Love is an "artistic" aspiring chef in LA working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store, and she's not interested in social media or branding and much more into leading an interesting life. She's in grief when she meets Joe, and "can sense he too has known life-changing loss." EP Sera Gamble told EW that Love "embodies the best of Los Angeles," while Joe hates the city and not much is going to change his mind on that.
Article continues below
Netflix
Joe's ex-girlfriend made a surprising appearance at the end of the first season, after we were left to assume Joe had killed her, and clearly Joe also thought he had killed her. He didn't, and Ambyr Childers was promoted to series regular for season two. It's not clear if she has followed Joe to LA or not, but Gamble told THR that she'll have "bigger stuff" this season, and if she's there to torment Joe in any way we are here for it.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Charlie Barnett, who most recently starred opposite Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, will play Gabe, Love's oldest friend and closest confidant. He's a successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado living LA life to the fullest.
Netflix
Ortega, who starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, will play a young con artist named Ellie who likes to act and appear older than her years. She grew up in the big city with minimal supervision and must take care of herself and do whatever she needs to to make some cash, including scamming Joe Goldberg, apparently.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network
Scully, who starred in the recent Heathers TV show, will play Love's brother Forty. He's confident, opinionated, and privileged, a charming bully or a razor-sharp bully. He's working through a 12-step program, relying on his sister for support and attention, but "it never takes much of a shove for him to fall back off the wagon."
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Carmela Zumbado plays Delilah Alves, an investigative reporter. "Delilah becomes dangerously invested in her new neighbor, Joe Goldberg, who seems to be hiding something." Oh, he's definitely hiding something.
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor will recur as Will, a personable guy who deals with "unsavory sorts" as part of his job and finds himself in a bad situation.
Article continues below
Netflix
The casting of comedian Chris D'Elia felt like a surprise, until we read Deadline's description of the character: "Henderson, a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a 'hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people' thing working for him." Sera Gamble also describes him as an "uberfamous comedian and known good guy."
Perfect, honestly.
Lifetime
Just because Joe has framed Dr. Nicky and moved across the country doesn't mean Beck and Peach's murders (and Benji's and....) couldn't come back to haunt him. EP Sera Gamble reminded THR that Peach's family has hired an investigator and there's still probably evidence in her house.
"If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him," Gamble said. "And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence."
Gamble couldn't promise John Stamos will return, but said the writers have been "talking a lot about the character."
Netflix
Season one deviated from Caroline Kepnes' book in a few small ways, most notably by keeping Candace alive. Season two will be a mix of staying with the book and following that Candace story somewhere new.
"There's a lot of great story in the second book that we're going to be able to do, but in our way," Gamble told TVLine. "Even though some of the changes we made in Season 1 seemed small at the time, they were fundamental. Every little change we make to a character is a butterfly flapping its wings and causing a hurricane in Season 2."
Article continues below
Lifetime
In that same interview with THR, Gamble described Joe as a "very interesting, particular kind of guy who thinks that he is—what's the word for it? Maybe 'woke.'"
"He thinks he really understands women. He thinks that he is such an incredible ally," she continued. "I think that can be one of the most dangerous positions of all when you're entitled and when you're not entirely self-aware about why you do the things that you do... So I don't know, we're having a lot of fun being subversive with the story, and that will continue."
And we will continue to remind you that Joe is a serial killer, just for those of you who keep getting too distracted by Penn Badgley's face to remember that.
You season two arrives on Netflix on December 26, just in time for a post-holiday binge.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?