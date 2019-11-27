Amber Rose is ready to serve bawdy and face!

The 36-year-old star revealed on Wednesday that she was getting her figure snatched nearly six weeks after giving birth to her baby boy, Slash Alexander Edwards. As fans might recall, Rose welcomed her newborn with boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, in mid-October. It's the couple's first child together, however, Rose shares a 6-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with ex Wiz Khalifa.

And it looks like the self-described "Muva" is ready to get back to her pre-pregnancy shape.

"So I'm here at Dr. Matlock's office, and I'm about to get my whole body done after the baby," she began her Instagram video, which showed her lying on a doctor's bed in a hospital gown.

"He's gonna take out some of my jowls that are just hereditary," she continued, pointing to her jawline. "It just runs in my family, so he's gonna fix that and he's gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach."