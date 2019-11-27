Why Christmas Sitcom Merry Happy Whatever Is Extra Relatable

Forget Christmas movies, Netflix is giving us an entire Christmas sitcom.

Merry Happy Whatever is a whole show focused on the holiday season, centered around Matt (Brent Morin) going home with his girlfriend Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) and discovering just how dysfunctional and just how close the Quinn family is.

Dennis Quaid plays Emmy's dad, an intimidating guy who Matt tries hard to impress, while Ashley Tisdale plays one of her sisters, Kayla.

There aren't many Christmas TV shows out there, but the cast says it kind of makes more sense than a movie.

"It's like the coolest thing, because first of all, the episode in your favorite comedy is always the holiday episode, and it's such a genius idea to take that episode and spread it over a season," Tisdale tells E! News, explaining that every episode is one day leading up until New Years. "So you're like in it with them as they're going through their traditions."