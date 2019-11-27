Matthew Morton is mourning the loss of his beloved brother, Harry Morton.

The founder of Pink Taco restaurants passed away over the weekend at the age of 38. According to a People report, Harry died at his Beverly Hills home and was found unresponsive by his younger brother, Matthew.

On Wednesday, Matthew took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother, sharing a series of photos alongside a touching message.

"On Saturday I lost my big brother," Matthew began his post. "Harry is that rare person who means so much to so many people in so many different ways, but to no one, could he be more meaningful than he has been to his little brother. I lost my best friend in the entire world, my second father, I lost the person that taught me everything growing up, the person that looked out for me, guided me, showed me the way."