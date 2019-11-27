Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS
Hey, hey, you, you, Avril Lavigne isn't Phillip Sarofim's girlfriend anymore.
E! News can confirm that the couple have called it quits after one year of dating. Lavigne began dating Sarofim, who is the son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim, in February 2018. After confirming their relationship, a source close to the couple said that the duo met through friends at a dinner party and hit it off.
The former couple had been spotted out and about together several times throughout their year-long relationship—including a steamy PDA-filled trip to Italy back in May 2018. Most recently, they put their love on display while shopping in West Hollywood, Calif. together in June.
Prior to her romance with Sarofim, Lavigne had dated several musicians, including Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem, who she dated in 2017. She was also famously married to Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. The "Girlfriend" rocker also dated The Hills star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012.
Thankfully, Lavigne isn't letting the breakup get her down. The "Head Above Water" singer recently celebrated a pal's birthday with a bunch of her friends—one of which was Machine Gun Kelly.
She shared a photo from their fun night out on Instagram, writing, "So great seeing friends old and new!! Happy birthday @jamiliooo and Riley! @traviswethekings, I'm so happy I got to finally see you play live. You're fam bro. @charlotteslawrence, you're adorable... I loved your show."
She's also in the middle of her "Head Above Water" tour, which kicked off in September. After announcing the tour over the summer, the singer also revealed that a portion of the proceeds will go to the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme's Disease and other serious illnesses.
Lavigne, who suffered from a severe case of the disease, opened up about how her health crisis inspired the lyrics for "Head Above Water" in a personal letter to fans, explaining that she "was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of."
"I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease," she wrote back in 2018. "Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of. I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly. Truly...by keeping my spirits up, having goals to reach and a purpose to live for, my music helped to heal me and keep me alive."
Us Weekly was first to report that Lavigne and Sarofim had split.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!