by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 10:03 AM
Time flies when you're falling deeper and deeper in love. Just ask Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Today marks the couple's two-year engagement anniversary and they're celebrating by taking a walk down memory lane. Posting to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared three milestones from their lives together: a picture from their engagement photo call, one from their May 2018 wedding and another of them introducing son Archie Harrison to the world.
But it's that black and white wedding snap that truly caught the attention of royal watchers. In the never-before-seen candid—captured by photographer Chris Allerton—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen sharing a blissful laugh after their ceremony at St. George's Chapel.
"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" they wrote on Instagram. "They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."
Back in November 2017, hours after announcing their engagement, Meghan and Harry sat down for their first-ever interview, sharing the details of the intimate proposal at Kensington Palace.
"It was a cozy night," the actress recalled to the BBC. "We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."
Chimed in Harry, "It was a really nice moment—it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise."
At the time, Harry got presented her with a diamond from Botswana, framing the sparkler with two outside tones from the personal collection of his late mom Princess Diana. As for the band, the royal went with classic yellow gold.
Since then, Meghan has made a subtle upgrade to her ring, adding a micro-pavé diamonds to the band.
Here's to their fairy tale lasting a lifetime!
