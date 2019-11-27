Getty Images
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 7:45 AM
Hello and welcome back to 1999! Yes, the one and only Sisqo is taking us back in time to relive the making of one-hit wonder "Thong Song."
Way back when, while tirelessly on his Unleash the Dragon album, the singer decided to "blow off some steam" and go out on a date. Nothing life changing, right? Well...
"I meet this girl, and I wasn't married or nothing back then, so we get back to the crib, and you know, I'm rounding second base and next thing you know she starts to come up out of her clothes and I see this...this...THING," he recalled in a 20th anniversary interview with Def Jam. "I was like, 'What is that?!' She was like, 'It's a thong!' I was like, 'A THONG?!'"
Needless to say, the moment left a serious impression.
"You ever see that movie The Ten Commandments?" he asked. "At first when he was in Egypt, his hair was dark. Then he went up in the mountains and saw God and when he came back down his hair was silver. That's literally what happened to me."
Inspiration would strike once again after his friend scored his first experience with the skimpy underwear.
Storming into the recording studio, "my boy...he's like, 'Yo turn off the music! I went out with this girl last night and guess what she gave me? When we got back to the crib, she gave me that thong-tha-thong-thong-thong,'" Sisqo explained. "I thought it was so funny. He was like, 'Plus she had them dumps.' I was like, 'Dumps? Like a dump truck? Like she was backing it up on you?' He said, 'Exactamundo.'"
And just like that, an instant hit was born! (Refresher: It, of course, hit no. 1 on the Billboard charts and nabbed four Grammy nominations.) In fact, the lyrics transcended the radio and made a huge impact in stores, too.
"Once I realized how big the song was, I was like we need to go and talk to Victoria's Secret," the 41-year-old said. "But everything was moving so fast, it got away from us."
"By the time the song had blown up, we went to go have a meeting with Victoria's Secret," he continued. "They were like, 'As much as we love the song, and you seem like a great guy...but thong sales have already gone up 80 percent.' They had got their bag already. But fast forward 20 years later and we laughed all the way to the bank too."
