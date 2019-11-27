Chrissy Teigen Got Bangs—But Needs You To Talk Her Out Of It

Bangs are a big commitment—just ask Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the hair-obsessed star showed off her bangin' new haircut on her Instagram Stories. Rocking a set of fringe bangs and her signature wavy tresses, Chrissy was clearly feeling the new look in her selfie video. "Oh my—I do love it," she raved into the camera. But alas, she confessed that she's not too keen on keeping it. She continued, "Someone talk me out of it."

The Lip Sync Battle host's might not be loving her new 'do, but we think that she should definitely stick with it. While bangs might be too much of a commitment for Chrissy, she's always game to play around with her hair's length. The mom of two loves a good shoulder-length bob and recently sported the style at the Between Two Ferns: The Movie premiere in September.

When her hair isn't in a chic textured bob, Chrissy often opts for sleek extensions. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the Cravings author donned longer strands to scare hubby John Legend while he was filling in as host.