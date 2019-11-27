by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 7:00 AM
The ladies from the Garden State head to Jamaica in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and along with the rum flowing steadily, so is the drama.
In the below exclusive sneak peek, everybody's at dinner (after a rum tasting) and the loaded questions start flying. It all starts when they start talking about kids, specifically does Dolores Catania want to have kids with her boyfriend David? He already has four, she already has two, so they're probably set there. But the questions keep flying. Why didn't David go to Melissa Gorga's birthday party? As Dolores previously said, he was working.
"I wanted to meet him," Jackie Goldschneider says.
David and Dolores have been together for years, and no, she doesn't feel like she should be engaged already, Jackie.
"Absolutely not," Dolores says. "No."
"I am so confused. I've been hearing her now for about two years saying she wants a commitment from David. Is this even like a real relationship?" Melissa says in a confessional.
"I got this, girls. Thanks for caring, but I got this," Dolores says in a confessional.
Still, Jackie wants her to end up with David because she feels like he'd like her more than Frank Catania, Dolores' ex-husband, does. Apparently, Frank made some comments about Jackie being a female lawyer and always wanting to have the last word. Dolores says Jackie is taking it too personally…until Jennifer Aydin tells her this: "Honestly, she said today she just doesn't consider you like a friend."
See how it unfolds above.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?