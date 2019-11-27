Paul Rudddidn't know how to live with himself when he accidentally flashed an audience.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Living With Yourself star shared a story of the time he did an accidental nude scene on stage with Rachel Weisz.

Rudd and Stephen Colbert had been chatting about the star's lack of shirtless scenes in Ant-Man when the host asked, "Have you done full nude? Professionally?"

As the Friends alum responded, "One time, I was in a play. I know it doesn't count as a play. It was unintentional."

"I was laying down on a bed, and I was doing a scene with the lovely actress Rachel Weisz," he continued. "We were laying in bed and I was wearing boxer shorts, and all of a sudden, the audience started chuckling and I didn't know why. And I realized it was 'cause I had my leg up and I was totally hanging brain." Uh...oops.