Tinsley Mortimer always knew that fiancé Scott Kluth was the one.

Days after getting engaged to her love in Chicago, the Real Housewives of New York star couldn't help but gush over her husband-to-be on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the moment the duo got engaged, Tinsley admitted that she and Scott were meant to be from the start.

"I always knew it was you!!!" she captioned the adorable photo, where Scott can be seen down on one knee asking the stunned RHONY star to be his wife.

Tinsley's Bravo family was quick to congratulate the future Mr. and Mrs. Kluth. Leah McSweeney, who will be joining the RHONY cast for its upcoming 12th season, wrote, "Congrats boo." Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons also chimed in with a sweet message, writing, "Congratulations." Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jackie Goldschneider commented, "Congrats!! Love that you have a pic to always remember."