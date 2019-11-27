The Weeknd is back.

After teasing new music throughout this week, the "I Can't Feel My Face" singer has just dropped his newest single "Heartless"—his first new track since dropping My Dear Melancholy in March 2018.

In the chorus, he sings about his emotions being hardened after going through tough times. "Why? 'Cause I'm heartless," he sings. "And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless / All this money and this pain got me heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless."

"Said I'm heartless," he continues. "Tryna be a better man, but I'm heartless / Never be a weddin' plan for the heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless."

Based on later lyrics in the single, it sounds as if the starboy is crediting his breakups Bella Hadid and Selena Gomezas the reason for his newly numb mentality.

As he sings in the bridge, "I lost my heart and my mind / I try to always do right / I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life."