Why Maluma Says 2020 Is Going to be a ''Big Year'' for Him

If you think Maluma is living his best life, it's because he is.

The 25-year-old Latin pop star, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, is soaking up every moment in the spotlight—and it's not because he's vain or cocky either.

"I work so f--king hard to make my own thing," he tells E! News, with passion echoing through his voice. "You know, I'm young, I need to keep working to keep getting good things. I think I will always want more and it's good."

That's why his upcoming projects hold plenty of meaning to him, including his recent partnership with Hennessy, in which he'll launch his own cocktail courier kit with them on Dec. 5.

"They work so hard to make a beautiful product in the same way that I do," he shares.

When the global sensation isn't crafting his own cocktail, he's preparing to hit the big screen with none other than Jennifer Lopez.