Would you believe Blake Shelton's never won a Grammy?

Kelly Clarkson had trouble believing it during an interview with E! Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner, after the top 11 performance episode of The Voice. Clarkson herself has three, and Shelton has been nominated eight times but has never won.

"I can't believe you've never won a Grammy!" she says.

"Don't rub it in, we're on television!" he tells her.

"I mean, you've had more number ones than any artist I know. Like, that's the truth," Kelly says.

If she's correct, then this year will be the year for Shelton, who just won Single of the Year at the CMAs for "God's Country."