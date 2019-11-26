Earlier this year, Conrad also opened up about finding her footing when it comes to parenthood.

"Feeling like your quote-unquote old self, I think it takes a really long time," she said in her Asking For a Friend podcast. "For me, I would argue it took me at least a year to start feeling like normal again."

She added: "There is a lot of pressure to do it on your own and I felt that even with all the help I was like, 'No, I need to do this all by myself.' I don't know when we decided that that was the way it was supposed to be or set that standard because it's so impossible. When you're not sleeping, that's a form of torture! You'll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, 'I don't know if I'm qualified to watch a baby right now. I don't know if I should be left alone with my child. I haven't slept in three days. I'm so tired.'"

However, from the looks of her early Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, it seems that Conrad has a strong support system to help her out whenever she needs it!

