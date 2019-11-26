No bad blood here!

Last night, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten took home the coveted mirrorball trophy on the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale. The pair was overjoyed by their win, but one member of the DWTS family looked less than thrilled about the decision. Host Erin Andrews was caught on camera in a reaction that could only be described as less than impressed. However, the host has fired back at haters online and is denying that she has anything but happiness in her heart for the winning duo.

"Give me a break," she wrote in response to a fan criticizing her reaction. "YOU CAN'T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I'm standing next to the couple that just got second place. And if I had cheered, you'd be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people!"

She was pulling no punches when it came to defending herself against the online trolls.