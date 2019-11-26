by Lauren Piester | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 12:38 PM
The best part of being on The Voice has got to be the easy access to some of music's biggest superstars.
Contestants on the NBC singing competition can get advice from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, all of whom have years of experience in the industry to pull from. E! News asked the top 11 finalists to share some of the advice they've gotten, and it's easy to get a little jealous of who they're getting to hang out with.
Team Gwen's Rose Short, Joana Martinez, and Myracle Holloway say their coach is "like a sister, like an auntie," who will tell you if there's something that needs to be fixed. She's also especially ready to give fashion advice, and advises her team to be true to themselves and own who they are.
Team Kelly's Shane Q, Myla Finks, and Chelsea Grover say Kelly has helped them to feel more confident and be more patient, while Team John's Will Breman, Marybeth Byrd, and Katie Kadan say John have helped them chill out, stay true to themselves, and not oversing their songs.
Team Blake's Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock say Blake has helped them get more emotionally invested in the lyrics and has given some professional feedback about live performances vs. a recorded performance.
John Legend and Gwen Stefani also share their favorite career advice they've gotten, and it might surprise you to hear John Legend telling you to steal.
"From Quincy Jones, he says steal from the best," Legend says. "Don't be afraid to be influenced by your favorite artists."
Keep up with all the remaining contestants below!
NBC
Team Blake Shelton
NBC
Team Gwen Stefani
NBC
Team John Legend
NBC
Team Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Team Gwen Stefani
NBC
Team Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Team John Legend
NBC
Team Blake Shelton
NBC
Team John Legend
NBC
Team Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Team Gwen Stefani
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
