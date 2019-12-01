Nicole Richie's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Nicole Richie

Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Nicole Richie. Fashion and the tiny trendsetter are synonymous at this point (thanks to her culture-shifting fashion brand House of Harlow 1960, of course). 

If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of magical and flowy things hiding in her closet and what beauty serums she uses to keep that oh-so-fresh look she's always rocking. 

With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the actress, avid book reader and philanthropist has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and skincare products just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year for "sweater weather" and ecstatic about the upcoming holiday party circuit.

She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From her namesake branded frocks to on-trend fannypacks to the latest-and-greatest hair conditioning sprays, we've got you. Our favorite? This Arthur top in paisley, of course.

Take a look at her retro-meets-modern picks below. 

Read

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Cullen Coat

"I've been waiting for Fall and 'Sweater Weather' and it feels like it's finally beginning in LA.  The Cullen coat is an easy piece to wear with a tee and jeans for a minimum effort but put-together look. It makes for a great gift."

Nicole Richie
$328 Revolve
DRKSHDW BY RICK OWENS Belt Bag

"I'm really into fanny packs. I'm thinking it's time for Joel to get on board." 

Nicole Richie
$672 Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Arthur Top

"Anyone that knows me, knows that I'm all about multi-purpose pieces. The Arthur top can be worn with denim for a day look and dark pants for an evening or dressier vibe. Also: paisley."

Nicole Richie
$158 Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ivan Dress

"With Holiday Season fast approaching, everyone is in search of a great dress, the Ivan dress is my go-to. I love the color, fabric and the fact that I'll be comfortable in it all night.

 

Nicole Richie
$368 Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 Stassi Purse

"Just looking at the colors on the Stassi bag puts me in a festive mood."

Nicole Richie
$178 Revolve
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

"I can see why Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum has become a cult favorite. It's worth the splurge."

Nicole Richie
$300 Revolve
OUAI Wave Spray

"I'm very low maintenance these days when it comes to my hair routine. Ouai's wave spray has been a staple lately."

Nicole Richie
$26 Revolve

Check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Nicole Richie , Life/Style , Style Collective , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.