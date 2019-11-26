The tribe has spoken! It's time to say "I Do."

Over the weekend, former contestants Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Anglim exchanged vows in a romantic wedding ceremony at The Hideaway on Angel in Utah.

In pictures posted by the newlyweds, fans were able to see the bride's stunning wedding dress from Naama & Anat Haute Couture. As for Joe, he looked pretty darn handsome too in DC Tuxedos and ModernTie accessories.

"No words to describe how full my heart is after this weekend. I married the love of my life, my soulmate, twin flame and very best friend. We have been blessed with incredible families, friends, and complete strangers who have affirmed us in more ways than we could ever imagine," Joe wrote on Instagram with a photo from the special day. "I know I'm not alone when i say just how stunning, beautiful and special @sierra_dawn_ truly is."

He added, "We are both so thankful for all the support and kindness in our celebration of our marriage and union. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts."