25 Surprising Secrets About HGTV Revealed

95 million: that's how many households HGTV reaches.

One of the highest-rated cable networks ever, HGTV (Home & Garden Television) officially launched 25 years this weekend, quickly becoming one of the most popular destinations for weekend binge-watching and endless home design and renovation porn.

It's safe to say most of us have indulged in an hours-long binge of one of our favorite HGTV series, whether its House Hunters, Property Brothers or Flip or Flop. The episodes are like potato chips, you can't stop with just one. And you really don't want to.

While their hosts are usually interior decorators, real estate agents or builders, their time on the network has turned them into household names. Just look at Chip and Joanna Gaines from Fixer Upper or twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, with fans willing to invest just as much into their personal lives as their design and reno adventures. (Just ask Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstread!)