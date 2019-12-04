Recreate Adrienne Bailon's Winter Wonderland With 13 Home Items

Courtesy of HomeGoods
by Cassie Esparza | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Who's ready to decorate?!
As Christmas Day gets even closer, it's time to spruce up your home for the holidays. And in case you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than Adrienne Houghton's home!
The Real co-host turned her home into a dreamy winter wonderland with a little help from HomeGoods. The Parisian-chic-meets-holiday glam décor is the perfect mix of Houghton's personal taste and the extra sparkle that comes with the most wonderful time of the year.
"This year I was inspired by beautiful rose gold mercury glass trees I found at HomeGoods," Houghton shared with E! News exclusively. "As soon as I saw them, I knew I had to make our fireplace into a sparkly holiday moment."
With plans to host her family for the holidays this year, the talk show host was especially excited to partner with the discount home store.
"I love to entertain and host during the holiday season, from large dinner parties when my family comes to town, to casual hang outs with a few friends, and I always go to HomeGoods for the essentials," the former Cheetah Girls member revealed to us. "My favorite rooms that HomeGoods helped me decorate are the dining room and the guest bedroom."
The daytime star drew inspiration from the store to create her holiday home and recommends that shoppers keep an open mind to check off more items off their lists.
"I went into HomeGoods for holiday décor and was able to get a head start on my gift shopping, too," Houghton shared with us. "There was something for everyone on my list, from wooden tabletop games like tic tac toe, to self-care gift sets with luxurious lotions and a candle, and fun holiday-themed boxes, bags and paper to wrap up each present."
While you'll have to head over to your local HomeGoods to create your home's own holiday look, you can find similar items to those in Houghton's home at T.J. Maxx.com and listed below.
Stockings are a must for the holidays, and these will add that cozy holiday touch to the fireplace decor.
Add this gorgeous stocking holder to the top of your fireplace and hang any of the stockings you can find at HomeGoods or TJ Maxx.
The best decor to add to any holiday dinner table spread are small trees, and this classic one will add to any great centerpiece.
To add a little extra sparkle to your decor, place this beaded tree on any table and make any setting merrier than before.
You can never have enough blankets in the winter, and this faux fur blanket can make any room feel warm and cozy.
To make your Christmas tree stand out from last years, add this velvet tree skirt to give it a whole new look.
Drinks will be served at all times this holiday season, so why not make it feel more glam? These diamond wine glasses will take your holiday cheers to a whole new level.
Adding to the holiday glassware collection, these gold rimmed wine glasses are a step down from the diamond ones, but still have the perfect amount of class.
You can never have enough gift bags over the holiday season and these adorable ones will make your gifts feel all the more special.
A table runner can give your table a brand new look, so it's an absolute must for the holidays! This Nativity Runner is simple enough to let the rest of your decor stand out.
With so many guests coming by for the holidays, it's not a bad idea to have an extra seat. These faux fur stools are adorable and winter-approved.
Serve a glass of wine, your favorite holiday beverage or even snacks with this mirrored round bar cart. The gold accent will go perfectly with the rest of your decor.
Decorating your home for the holidays doesn't mean it can't stay for the rest of the year. This adorable Tic Tac Toe set will make a gorgeous decoration all year round.
'Tis the season for Christmas shopping. See holiday gift guides from Ally Brooke, Martha Stewart and many more of your favorite celebrities.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
