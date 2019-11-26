by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 11:23 AM
It's time to get back to business.
Just a few short days after Justin Timberlake and his co-star Alisha Wainwright made headlines for hanging out at a New Orleans bar together, the Hollywood stars were spotted back on set of their upcoming movie Palmer.
In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, photographers captured the two hanging out in the same hair and makeup trailer in between takes.
Justin appeared to be dressed in character while sporting white long sleeve shirt, navy button-up and matching pants. He is set to play a football star who recently returned home after a stint in prison. As for Alisha, she plays a teacher who happens to catch the eye of Justin's character.
The pair would later leave the trailer separately before picking up their phones and calling someone. In other words, it's just two people working and doing their jobs.
Over the weekend, the co-stars made front-page news after they were seen getting close during a group outing. While some pop culture followers were quick to question the photos, multiple sources came forward and assured fans that it wasn't serious by any means.
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
"They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," a source shared with E! News. "There is nothing going on between them."
Another insider added, "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."
And for those who are wondering if the attention has affected Justin and his wife Jessica Biel, we're told this beloved couple is good.
While Jessica was spotted in Los Angeles this week as Justin works closer to New Orleans, a source says they are "downplaying everything" and trying to "laugh it off as nothing."
"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," the insider shared. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."
After all, you can't stop this solid love story!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?