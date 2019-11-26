by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 12:00 PM
Just when you think you've seen all reality TV has to offer, here Discovery Channel with Man vs. Bear. It's about, you guessed it, humans competing with grizzly bears. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek above.
Each week, three bears—Bart, Tank and Honey Bump—take on three new human competitors in tests of strength, speed and stamina. All the action takes place at the grizzly sanctuary in Utah. These challenges are based on bears' natural instincts, predatory skills and actions. Everything from a game of tug of war to brute force will be challenged.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Tank, the elder statesman bear, takes place in an eating challenge. Like humans, grizzly bears are omnivores, so the competitors have quite a variety of food in front of them to chow down on. There are five piles that are found in a grizzly's diet: raw salmon, corn, blueberries, ham and bugs.
Each competitor will get points for the piles they finish in their entirety. The competition begins when Tank starts eating.
Check it out above.
Each episode of Man vs. Bear features five challenges inspired by what bears do in the wild. In the final round, the top two competitors will come face-to-face with Bart and the human competitor who earns the most points of the day will be named champion. At the end of the season, the top three contestants with the most points return one more time for a showdown against the bears. Brandon Tierney and Casey Anderson provide commentary.
"Competing against bears is both scary and exciting," Ira, an MMA fighter and competitor from Texas, said in a statement. "It's competing against the unknown. This is a completely new challenge for me."
Man vs. Bear premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on Discovery.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?