Selena Gomez Reflects On Her "Really, Really Powerful" Year

Back and better than ever!

Selena Gomez is having a career making year, with no plans of stopping anytime soon. The singer, actress and fashionista is gearing up for an insane 2020. Coming off the success of her latest two singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," and an amazing performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, Selena is in full swing and her latest album will debut on Jan. 10.

Her future may look bright, but her present is also pretty amazing. Selena sat down with InStyle magazine to talk a little about the last year of her life and why 2019 was her best year yet.

"I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year," she shared with the magazine. "This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything. I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best."