Ariana Grande Reacts to Her "Bizarre" TikTok Look-Alike

Ariana Grande officially has a doppelgänger and her name is Paige Neimann!

That's right, TikTok user Paige is rising to fame over her resemblance to the "7 Rings" singer. In a recent video posted to Paige's TikTok, which has close to 2 million followers, she can be seen rocking Ariana's signature ponytail, while impersonating her Nickelodeon character Cat Valentine. Ariana portrayed character Cat on the network's hit TV shows Victorious and Sam & Cat.

After posting to TikTok, Paige's impersonation of Ariana's character went viral, even making its way to Twitter, where Ariana herself saw it.

"I just know Ariana is terrified," an Ariana fan account wrote on Twitter alongside Paige's video.

After watching the video, Ariana replied to the tweet, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."