Tom Hanks Made the Grave Mistake Of Eating a Burrito Before Skydiving

Take it from Tom Hanks: Don't have a breakfast burrito before skydiving.

On Tuesday, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star recalled making the uninformed decision while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After being roped into skydiving by his daredevil son, Chet Wilson, 29, Tom admitted that the consequences of eating a burrito before jumping out of a plane never occurred to him.

"When he turned, I think, 21, he wanted to go—I said, ‘What would you like for your birthday?' And he said, ‘I wanna go skydiving!'" the Oscar winner told host Ellen DeGeneres. "So, we went tandem skydiving—tandem, so you're attached to somebody who knows what they're doing."

After describing the terrifying feeling of free-falling into the air, Tom explained how the burrito betrayed him. "Then [the instructor] popped the shoot and we stopped. And she was doing this thing of swinging us around—steering us around," he said while demonstrating the nausea-inducing movements. "And I had had a huge breakfast burrito before the plane went off."