Scarlett Johansson Weighs In on Her History of Controversial Comments

Scarlett Johansson doesn't want to "edit" herself when it comes to expressing her true feelings.

The Marriage Story actress, who has sparked backlash in recent months over her statements about Woody Allen, as well as political correctness and casting, is addressing her eyebrow-raising commentary in Vanity Fair's Awards Extra! special issue, released Tuesday. In her cover story, Johansson is asked generally about controversial statements she's made, and the 35-year-old star expresses that she doesn't want to "lie" about how she feels.

"I'm not a politician, and I can't lie about the way I feel about things," she tells Vanity Fair. "I don't have that. It's just not a part of my personality. I don't want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can't live that way. It's just not me."

She adds, "And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it's going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way. And that's kind of par for the course, I guess."