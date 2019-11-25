by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 5:19 PM
If you've ever found yourself wondering, "What's the best way to breakup with my significant other?" look no further, because Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath has the perfect solution.
It turns out the celeb is selling personal greetings on the app, Cameo, and thanks to this new partnership he was able to turn what could've been an awkward phone call into a viral moment for one couple.
According to a video posted by a social media user, a girl named Cheyenne needed help dumping her long-distance boyfriend Brayden and figured she'd pay Mark McGrath $100 to do it for her. Apparently, Brayden is also a big fan of Sugar Ray, so, in a sense, Cheyenne was really killing two birds with one stone.
In the Cameo video, Mark tells Brayden, "This is a little difficult for me to say because it's the first one of these I've done. But she wants you to know that you mean a lot to her—you mean the world to her. But she's having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship. It's tough."
He then reveals he can relate to the struggles of doing long-distance as he and his wife had to do the same for many years while he toured. Although, it must be mentioned he and his were able to overcome the odds, unlike Brayden and Cheyenne.
Mark continues, "Cheyenne is trying to let you know, Braden, that it's very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship. She still cares about you a lot—you never know what the future may hold—and she still wants to be friends with you because obviously she cares about you very, very much."
It seems Mark goes a bit off-script when he wishes Brayden good luck on his thesis and suggests this "might not have been the best timing" for a breakup. But it's not long till he's back to the task at hand. "You gotta work on your thesis and life goes on and I'm sure there's big things ahead of you for the future, Brayden," he assures.
Hopefully Brayden's admiration for Mark McGrath softened the blow but if it did, it was not much. Mark quips, "I wish I was delivering you good news! Hopefully I can see you backstage, give you a high-five someday dude."
Good luck to Brayden on his thesis!
