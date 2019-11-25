If you've ever found yourself wondering, "What's the best way to breakup with my significant other?" look no further, because Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath has the perfect solution.

It turns out the celeb is selling personal greetings on the app, Cameo, and thanks to this new partnership he was able to turn what could've been an awkward phone call into a viral moment for one couple.

According to a video posted by a social media user, a girl named Cheyenne needed help dumping her long-distance boyfriend Brayden and figured she'd pay Mark McGrath $100 to do it for her. Apparently, Brayden is also a big fan of Sugar Ray, so, in a sense, Cheyenne was really killing two birds with one stone.

In the Cameo video, Mark tells Brayden, "This is a little difficult for me to say because it's the first one of these I've done. But she wants you to know that you mean a lot to her—you mean the world to her. But she's having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship. It's tough."