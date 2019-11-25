Here's Proof Selena Gomez Inspired The Weeknd's Upcoming Music Release

We can't feel our face after The Weeknd's latest announcement.

On Monday, the 29-year-old star (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) returned to Instagram after taking a break from the social media platform to tease something exciting: a possible music release. "the fall starts tomorrow night," he cheekily captioned his post, alongside a blurry black-and-white image.

Moments later, he uploaded the same snapshot to Instagram Stories with a message that read: "tomorrow night we start again."

While the "Can't Feel My Face" singer is keeping a tight-lip on his latest release, one thing is for sure: Selena Gomez seemingly inspired one of his upcoming tunes. According to the ASCAP website, The Weeknd registered a song titled, "Like Selena."

As fans of his might recall, he and the 27-year-old star began dating in January 2017 but by October of that year, the two decided to split after 10 months of being together.