Family and friends are still in mourning.

Harry Morton died at the age of 38 earlier this week. E! News confirms that Harry's autopsy was completed today and that his cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation.

The late businessman was found unresponsive in the house by his younger brother Matthew Morton, People magazine reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News Harry's death.

"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Pink Taco said in a statement to the magazine.