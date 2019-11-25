by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 2:06 PM
'Tis the season of giving!
Kim Kardashian is looking good, feeling good and, most importantly, doing good right before the holidays. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also used their celebrity platform and joined the KKW Beauty founder for a day of giving.
The famous family spent their Saturday afternoon helping out the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an organization that offers resources to fight hunger in the community.
"On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals," Kris shared in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a collage of photos that highlighted their day.
"As we head into the holiday season, it's a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I'm so grateful," she continued. "It's important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support!"
Before ending her message, the 64-year-old matriarch took a quick moment to thank the people who also lended their helping hands that day.
"A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated @thekrimgroup @staceyruizevents @beyondmeat @little_artist_party @prismdjs #WeFeedLA," she wrote.
At this time, Kourtney and Kim have yet to share their time at the LA Regional Food Bank. But we all know that you don't need to be vocal about charity to make a difference!
If anything, it seems these days that Kim is focused on prioritizing her family, spending quality time with her loved ones and helping others in need. Just today, the 39-year-old reality TV personality opened up to New York magazine about how her mindset really changed after she was robbed in Paris a few years ago.
"I truly think once I got robbed it took something out of me in the best way. All the things that really mattered to me then deeply—how many bags I had, what car I drove…I still like all that stuff, but it doesn't matter. It could go away," she told the publication. "For so long, people have tried to partner me with things. But this was the first thing where I thought, You know what? I want to go to law school. I want to help people."
"Let me work for the next ten years and build up my brands, and then one day, in ten years, just give up being Kim K. and become a lawyer," she added. "And now I've come to a realization about what I care about. No publicist would have ever told me to get into prison reform."
Moreover, the beauty mogul explained that she and husband Kanye West are trying to teach her kids to be more "sympathetic and empathetic" to those in need.
"We definitely have open conversations with our kids all the time about the work that we do and how important it is to be sympathetic and emphatic to people and their families of what they're going through and we explain to our kids how blessed they are," she told E! News earlier this month. "Our whole family is doing a Thanksgiving Turkey drive and I think even having our kids attend Sunday Service all the time and the things that they're singing about... They love to listen to gospel music."
She added, "It's just amazing to see, but I think through experience and living it with us to talking to them about what we do is really important."
With the holidays right around the corner, it appears that the Kardashian-Jenners are counting their blessings and doing what they can to pass it forward.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!
