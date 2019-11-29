All the Boy Bands You Completely Forgot About From the '90s

Into every generation, a small group of successful boy bands is born...

New Kids on the Block had a bunch of hits in the '80s...and are largely responsible for the great Boy Band Boom, one that has dominated the music industry for over 30 years.

The '90s was the golden era for the genre, churning out pop groups like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees, as well as a musically-inclined trio of brothers, Hanson. (Guarantee "MMMBop" will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day, you're welcome.) And years later, another trio of brothers—the Jonas Brothersushered in another wave of boy bands, this time with a Disney seal of approval.

In recent years, One Direction dominated the airwaves, with boy bands like 5 Seconds to Summer, The Wanted and Big Time Rush (whose Nickelodeon TV series debuted 10 years go). And right now, BTS is arguably the most popular band in the world, proving questionable fashion trends may come and go, but boy bands are eternal.