Lisa's neck has always given her trouble.

As the California-born, Georgia-raised Botched patient explains in this clip from Monday's new episode, she was subjected to violent spells of bullying throughout her formative years—absurdly yet legitimately over her neck's appearance, which was apparently wider than ex-classmates thought it should be.

"They named me 'pelican neck' because I have a thick neck," Lisa says of the bullies, whose behavior went far beyond verbal harassment. "I was tortured walking home every day," she continues, before citing two instances in which confrontations with her tormentors led to serious injury.

"One day, one girl punched me in the nose and fractured my nose," she tells the Botched camera. "Another time, one of the girls came up behind me and pushed me. Later, we found out it fractured my elbow."

In light of the emotional and physical trauma sustained through those experiences, it's easy to understand why Lisa was eager to make a change.