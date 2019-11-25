Kim Kardashian Explains Why She's Dressing Less Sexy in 2020

Kim Kardashian is having a fashion evolution.

While fans may have been used to seeing bikini shots and revealing dresses on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, things have changed recently. And believe it or not, it may just be the beginning.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," she shared with New York magazine. "And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."

Kim added, "I also did think, like, Okay, I'm here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don't see this. I have to go back there next week."

For better or worse, Kim understands that some people think of her as a sex symbol. As for how she feels about it today, the businesswoman is the first to say it "can be complicated."