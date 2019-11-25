Kane Brown's Daughter Has Taught Him An Important Lesson In Patience

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 11:16 AM
The new dad life is treating Kane Brown well!
Kane's baby girl Kingsley Rose Brown may only be weeks old, but the country singer revealed that she's already taught him some valuable lessons—starting with patience. While on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet, the new dad couldn't help but gush over his little bundle of joy, who he shares with wife Katelyn Jae.
"She's teaching me that I can be patient," he told E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively. "Before, I was never really patient. With her, I have to be patient. So, I'm getting way better at that."
Despite not getting much sleep these days, "Good As You" crooner had no complaints about fatherhood. "It's been amazing, man," he explained. "I got two girls at home now…You know, it's just—I can't wait for her to walk. I don't want to push it too fast, but I can't wait to be that dad that can lead her and help her in the future."
Back in October, Kane and Katelyn took to Instagram to announce that their daughter had arrived, sharing a sweet pic of the new family of three. "KB3," Kane wrote. "Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!"
Since then, Kane has been treating fans to tons of adorable photos on the 'Gram. "I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be! Love you baby girl," he captioned a picture of himself giving his little girl a kiss on the forehead.
The "Heaven" singer has been very open about his desire to be a good father in the past. In fact, he pledged to be the best dad he can be in his new song "For My Daughter," which he penned for little Kingsley.
In it, he vows to always be a good father and lists each of the precious father-daughter milestones that he can't wait to have with his child. "Someone to play catch with / out in the backyard," the adorable song begins. "To pick up the pieces / of your first broken heart. Someone to say slow down / when you turn 16. I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be."
