What a journey!

Billie Eilish is currently living everyone's best life! The 17-year-old musician arrived to the 2019 American Music Awards looking fabulous in a plaid ensemble with a vintage Burberry head piece on. Safe to say she came to win—and she did! The "Bad Guy" singer went home with two trophies. One for Favorite Artist (Alternative Rock) and the other for New Artist of the Year.

She also took the stage for her first ever awards show performance. She sung her heart out to her hit single "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." Before the action really got started, she stopped by the E! News spot on the red carpet to chat with Jason Kennedy about her life changing performance.

"I feel like I'm living someone else's life. For real." she shared. "Man, I don't even, like, I don't even know. The things I get to do are so beyond anything that I ever thought I would even be close to. Honestly, I can't tell you how much I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying myself and grateful for it, and have just been happy in it. Which is good for me and new for me to be happy."